Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta announces candidates for mayor, deputy mayor for MCD elections

दिल्ली: नगर निगम चुनाव की तैयारी तेज, भाजपा ने की मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Tue, 08 Jun 2021 09:54 AM IST
आदेश गुप्ता
आदेश गुप्ता - फोटो : आदेश गुप्ता के ट्विटर अकाउंट से
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने दिल्ली में नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की। इसके साथ ही नगर निकायों में स्थायी समितियों के अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए भी नामों की भी घोषणा की गई है।
delhi
