Delhi : दिल्ली पुलिस के एएसआई पर डकैती के आरोपी ने किया चाकू से हमला, अस्पताल में भर्ती

दिल्ली पुलिस के एक सहायक सब इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) पर डकैती के आरोपी ने हमला कर दिया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार एएसआई को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार घटना दिल्ली के मायापुरी इलाके की है।

An ASI named Shambhu Dayal was admitted to hospital after being stabbed with a knife by accused Anish in Delhi's Mayapuri area. The incident happened while ASI Shambhu Dayal was taking the accused to Mayapuri PS for a robbery case. Case registered & accused arrested: Delhi Police