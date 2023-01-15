Delhi : कहासुनी के बाद हुए झगड़े में पड़ोसी पर किया एसिड अटैक, पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली के उत्तम नगर इलाके में कहासुनी के बाद हुए झगड़े में पड़ोसी पर कथित रूप से एसिड अटैक की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार शनिवार की रात को 10 बजे के आसपास एक युवक सड़क पर कुत्ते को घुमा रहा था तभी उसकी पड़ोसियों से कहा-सुनी हुई और एसिड अटैक किया गया।
Neighbours attack man with acidic substance after quarrel over pet dog in Delhi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 15, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/FUasEW3Yh0#Delhi #UttamNagar #aiims pic.twitter.com/qJo2X96bYp
