Delhi News : इंदरलोक की खिलौना फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग ने पाया काबू

दिल्ली के इंदरलोक इलाक में आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। इस हादसे में किसी हानि की भी खबर नहीं है। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल की 14 गाड़ियां भेजी गई थीं।

Delhi | A fire broke out in a toy factory in the Inderlok area



The fire has been brought under control. 14 fire tenders were present at the spot. No casualty has been reported: MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/D1jk3DIK6c