Delhi Encounter: रोहिणी इलाके में एनकाउंटर, गोली लगने से घायल हुआ कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर

दिल्ली के रोहिणी इलाके में पुलिस ने एक कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर को मुठभेड़ के दौरान गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने रोहिणी सेक्टर 29-30 से कामिल नाम के एक कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर को एनकाउंटर में घायल कर दिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ 12 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज थे। कामिल के पास से एक पिस्टल भी बरामद हुई है। हाल ही में हुए जामा मस्जिद फायरिंग मामले में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई थी। फिलहाल, पुलिस पूछताछ में जुट गई है।

