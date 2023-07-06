Delhi Encounter: रोहिणी इलाके में एनकाउंटर, गोली लगने से घायल हुआ कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली के रोहिणी इलाके में पुलिस ने एक कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर को मुठभेड़ के दौरान गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने रोहिणी सेक्टर 29-30 से कामिल नाम के एक कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर को एनकाउंटर में घायल कर दिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ 12 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज थे। कामिल के पास से एक पिस्टल भी बरामद हुई है। हाल ही में हुए जामा मस्जिद फायरिंग मामले में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई थी। फिलहाल, पुलिस पूछताछ में जुट गई है।
#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30. As per Police, he has more than 12 cases registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi. One… pic.twitter.com/hQN5NqBSAX— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed