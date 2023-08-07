Delhi Service Bill: केजरीवाल बोले- चोर दरवाजे से सत्ता हथियाने की कोशिश; PM केंद्र चलाएं, दिल्ली में दखल क्यों

Delhi Service Bill: संसद के मानसून सत्र के दौरान सोमवार को दिल्ली सेवा बिल राज्यसभा से पास हो गया। दिल्ली सेवा बिल राज्यसभा से पास होने के बाद सीएम केजरीवाल ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को नहीं मानते हैं। जनता ने साफ कहा था कि केंद्र उन्हें हरा कर दिल्ली में दखल न दें, लेकिन पीएम सुनना ही नहीं चाहते हैं।

Delhi | On Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public." pic.twitter.com/Y25XLo7BF2