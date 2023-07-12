Delhi: रिश्वत लेने वाले दो हेड कांस्टेबल पर एफआईआर दर्ज, सीसीटीवी में भागता नजर आया एक, CBI ने रंगे हाथ पकड़ा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | CCTV footage of CBI raid under Mangolpuri Police Station area in Delhi on 10th July where one of the accused Head Constable Bheem Singh was seen attempting to flee, but he was caught. CBI has registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case.
(Source: CCTV… pic.twitter.com/qeoka3n40t — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
