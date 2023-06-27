Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   CAG audit will be done for renovation of Delhi CM residence

Delhi News: केजरीवाल की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन खर्च का होगा CAG ऑडिट; जानें पूरा मामला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Tue, 27 Jun 2023 05:18 PM IST
सार

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की एक बार फिर मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन खर्च के कैग ऑडिट के आदेश की जानकारी एलजी हाउस ऑफिस की ओर से दी गई है।

CAG audit will be done for renovation of Delhi CM residence
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
दिल्ली में सीएम केजरीवाल के आवास रेनोवेशन खर्च की जांच होगी। नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक यानी कैग सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन में हुई प्रशासनिक और वित्त अनियमितता के आरोपों के बाद विशेष ऑडिट करेगा। राजभवन ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के अनुरोध पर कैग इस संबंध में ऑडिट करेगा। राजभवन की ओर से जांच के आदेश की जानकारी मिली है।

एलजी हाउस के ऑफिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक यानी कैग दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines सरकारी बंगले के रेनोवेशन में हुई प्रशासनिक और वित्त अनियमितताओं की जांच की जाएगी। इसके लिए विशेष ऑडिट होगा।
 

उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना के ऑफिस से कहा गया है कि गृह मंत्रालय को 24 मई को एक पत्र मिलने के बाद स्पेशल कैग ऑडिट की सिफारिश की गई थी। यह पत्र एलजी ऑफिस की ओर से मिला था। जिसमें दावा किया गया कि सीएम केजरीवाल के सरकारी बंगले के रेनोवेशन में वित्त गड़बड़ी पाई गई। आम आदमी पार्टी और सीएम ऑफिस की ओर से कोई भी एक्शन नहीं लिया गया। 

भाजपा ने किया था ये दावा
भाजपा ने दावा किया था कि यह नवीकरण नहीं बल्कि पुराने की जगह नया ढांचा तैयार किया गया है। इसमें उनका कैंप कार्यालय भी है। इस मामले में दस्तावेज से पता चलता है कि 43.70 करोड़ रुपये की स्वीकृत राशि के बजाय सिविल लाइंस के 6, फ्लैट स्टाफ रोड स्थित केजरीवाल के सरकारी आवास की शक्ल बदलने पर 44.78 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए गए थे। दस्तावेज में 9 सितंबर, 2020 से जून, 2022 के बीच 6 बार में राशि खर्च की गई।

कांग्रेस ने बताया था सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन का पूरा खर्च
कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय माकन ने एलजी को चिट्ठी लिखी थी। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास के रेनोवेशन में पूरी तरह से नियमों का उल्लंघन किया गया था। रेनोवेशन पर फिजूलखर्ची की गई। अपने लेटर में अजय माकन ने आरोप लगाया था कि सीएम केजरीवाल ने अपने आवास पर 171 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए हैं। जबकि इससे पहले रिपोर्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि रेनोवेशन पर 45 करोड़ रुपये खर्च हुए थे। उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास के सौंदर्यीकरण के मामले में मुख्य सचिव से एक हफ्ते में रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।

कैग जांच आदेश पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने दी प्रतिक्रिया
आप पार्टी ने कहा कि भाजपा को पता है कि 2024 के आम चुनाव में उसका सफाया होने जा रहा है। इसी हताशा में राजनीतिक विरोधियों की आवाज दबाने के लिए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार जांच एजेंसियों के खुलेआम दुरुपयोग पर उतारू है। जहां तक मुख्यमंत्री आवास के पुनर्निर्माण में खर्च की कैग जांच का सवाल है तो यह पिछले साल भी हो चुकी है और इसमें एक पैसे की गड़बड़ी नहीं मिली थी। 

केजरीवाल सरकार को बदनाम कर रही केंद्र 
अब दोबारा से उसी कैग जांच का आदेश देना भाजपा की हताशा, सनक और तानाशाही को उजागर कर रहा है। किसी मामले की कैग से जांच कराना एक निर्वाचित सरकार के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है। इस तरह केंद्र दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारों का अतिक्रमण कर संविधान का भी उल्लंघन कर रही है। दिल्ली में लगातार एक के बाद एक चुनावी हार से बौखलाई भाजपा न सिर्फ मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की ईमानदार सरकार को बदनाम करने, बल्कि पर्दे के पीछे से यहां की सत्ता हथियाने की भी साजिश रच रही है। 
 

मोदी सरकार विपक्ष को एक-एक कर बना रही निशाना
इसके तहत फर्जी आबकारी घोटाला और सीएम आवास के पुनर्निर्माण में गड़बड़ी के मनगढ़ंत आरोप लगा रही है। यह सारा प्रपंच पीएम मोदी के संरक्षण में अदाणी के किए अरबों के घोटाले से जनता का ध्यान भटकाने के लिए किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत विपक्ष के नेताओं को एक-एक कर निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। यदि प्रधानमंत्री में हिम्मत है तो वह अदाणी के घोटाले की जांच संयुक्त संसदीय समिति से कराएं। साथ ही मध्य प्रदेश के व्यापम घोटाला, अयोध्या राममंदिर में चंदा घोटाला, असम के मुख्यमंत्री के घोटाले की भी कैग या अन्य केंद्रीय एजेंसियों से जांच कराई जानी चाहिए। दरअसल बदले की भावना के तहत इस तरह की ऊलजलूल हरकतों से भाजपा अपने अंत की ही पटकथा लिख रही है।

ऐसे खर्च हुए 171 करोड़ रुपये
दिल्ली कांग्रेस चीफ ने लेटर में दावा किया था कि सीएम आवास निर्माण में 171 करोड़ खर्च हुए थे। इसमें 22 अधिकारियों के बंगले को स्थांतरित किए गए। वहीं फ्लैगस्टाफ रोड पर सीएम आवास से सटे 22 आवास में से 15 को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया या खाली करा दिया गया। उन्हें ये आवास समय पर आवंटित नहीं किए गए। इस खर्च में सीडब्ल्यूजी विलेज में 5 नए फ्लैट्स भी खरीदे गए। जिनकी कीमत 126 करोड़ रुपये थी। 

