Delhi News: केजरीवाल की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन खर्च का होगा CAG ऑडिट; जानें पूरा मामला

दिल्ली में सीएम केजरीवाल के आवास रेनोवेशन खर्च की जांच होगी। नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक यानी कैग सीएम आवास रेनोवेशन में हुई प्रशासनिक और वित्त अनियमितता के आरोपों के बाद विशेष ऑडिट करेगा। राजभवन ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के अनुरोध पर कैग इस संबंध में ऑडिट करेगा। राजभवन की ओर से जांच के आदेश की जानकारी मिली है।
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is conducting a 'special audit' into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines. The move follows a request by the…— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023
