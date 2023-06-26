Delhi Electricity Hike: आतिशी ने केंद्र पर लगाया बिजली शुल्क बढ़ाने का आरोप, जीरो बिल वाले न लें टेंशन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली में बिजली महंगी होने जा रही है। दिल्ली विद्युत नियामक आयोग (डीईआरसी) ने पीपीएसी (पावर परचेज एग्रीमेंट कॉस्ट) के माध्यम से बिजली शुल्क बढ़ाने को मंजूरी दे दी। जिसके बाद दिल्ली मंत्री आतिशी ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। साथ ही कहा कि जिन लोगों के बिजली के बिल जीरो आ रहे हैं, उनके बिल जीरो आते रहेंगे।
#WATCH | "The electricity tariff in Delhi is increasing only because of the mismanagement of the Central government and the increasing rates of coal blocks...There is no shortage of coal mines in India then why is the price of coal increasing, why the electricity producing… pic.twitter.com/Ml7dgEFjhB— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023
