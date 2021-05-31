बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
An IT employee turns his car into what he calls an 'emergency response vehicle' to help COVID patients in delhi

कार को बनाया मददगार : कोरोना मरीजों की सहायता के लिए हिमांशु बने 'संकट के सिपाही'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली  Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Mon, 31 May 2021 07:20 AM IST

सार

  • आईटी पेशेवर हिमांशु नागिया ने। हिमांशु ने अपनी कार को मददगार बनाते हुए उसे इमरजेंसी रेस्पॉन्स व्हीकल में तब्दील कर लिया है। 
हिमांशु नागिया
हिमांशु नागिया - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

कोरोना काल में मरीजों की मदद के लिए लोग तरह-तरह से प्रयास कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक प्रयास किया है आईटी पेशेवर हिमांशु नागिया ने। हिमांशु ने अपनी कार को मददगार बनाते हुए उसे इमरजेंसी रेस्पॉन्स व्हीकल में तब्दील कर लिया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को हिमांशु ने बताया कि मैंने यह सेवा एक महीने पहले शुरू की है। मैं गीता कॉलोनी के आक्सीजन कैंप गया और वहां से मरीजों से लिए दवा और अन्य सामान उपलब्ध कराने लगा। 

बकौल हिमांशु इसके बाद मुझे मरीजों को अस्पताल लाने-ले जाने के लिए फोन आने लगे। अब तक मैंने 23 लोगों को अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में पहुंचाया है। इसके लिए कोई पैसा नहीं लिया। और अब चूंकि कोरोना के मामले कम हो रहे हैं तो जरूरतमंदों को राशन उपलब्ध करा रहा हूं और साथ ही ड्यूटी पर रहने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को खाने-पीने के लिए स्नैक्स और पानी मुहैया करा रहा हूं।  
 

city & states delhi corona in delhi
