कार को बनाया मददगार : कोरोना मरीजों की सहायता के लिए हिमांशु बने 'संकट के सिपाही'

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को हिमांशु ने बताया कि मैंने यह सेवा एक महीने पहले शुरू की है। मैं गीता कॉलोनी के आक्सीजन कैंप गया और वहां से मरीजों से लिए दवा और अन्य सामान उपलब्ध कराने लगा।
Delhi: An IT employee turns his car into what he calls an 'emergency response vehicle' to help COVID patients— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021
"I started this service a month ago. I reached out to oxygen camp in Geeta Colony to transport medicines & other things that patients need," Himanshu Nagia says. (30.05) pic.twitter.com/mcIf2fahlf
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.