कोरोना की चौथी लहर बहुत खतरनाक: एम्स निदेशक बोले- जो बचाव के लिए पहले कर रहे थे वही अब करने की जरूरत

The cause for the surge in COVID cases is multifactorial. But 2 main causes are-when in Jan/Feb vaccination started&cases went down people stopped following COVID appropriate behaviour & at this time the virus mutated and it spread more rapidly: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/E3NpB1QTgl

We have now a larger spike in Delhi as compared to 6-7 months ago. In terms of health infrastructure and containment, what we were doing in the past we need to do that again: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria