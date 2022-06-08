दिल्ली: हाथापाई पर उतर आए यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन कर रहे तीन आरोपी, मारपीट में एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल

राजधानी दिल्ली में पुलिस के साथ बदसलूकी का एक मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के अनुसार एक मोटरसाइकल पर सवार होकर एक पुरुष और दो महिलाएं उल्टी दिशा से आ रहे थे। उनकी बाइक पर नंबर प्लेट भी नहीं थी।
#WATCH | Delhi: A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel. They were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate.— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022
(Source: Viral video, verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/1ZwP2iBI0N
