दिल्ली : मास्क नहीं पहनने पर सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी और ड्राइवर के बीच झड़प, दोनों की आई चोट   

दिल्ली के हौज खास इलाके में मंगलवार को सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी और गाड़ी चालक के बीच झड़प हो गई। कुछ देर बाद ये झड़प हिंसा में बदल गई। सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी ने रेड लाइड पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर ड्राइवर पर जुर्माना कर दिया। कथित रूप से सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी ने ड्राइवर को पीट दिया। सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। वहीं ड्राइवर और राहगीरों ने सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी की भी पिटाई कर दी। झड़प में दोनों को चोटें आई हैं।

Delhi: A fight broke out b/w Civil Defence (CD) employees & a driver, after former issued fine for not wearing mask at Red Light near Hauz Khas. DCD employees allegedly assaulted the driver, situation turned violent. Case filed against CD employees: Delhi Police