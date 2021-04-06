बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   A fight broke out between Civil Defence employees and a driver Case registered 

दिल्ली : मास्क नहीं पहनने पर सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी और ड्राइवर के बीच झड़प, दोनों की आई चोट   

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार Updated Tue, 06 Apr 2021 03:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के हौज खास इलाके में मंगलवार को सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी और गाड़ी चालक के बीच झड़प हो गई। कुछ देर बाद ये झड़प हिंसा में बदल गई। सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी ने रेड लाइड पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर ड्राइवर पर जुर्माना कर दिया। कथित रूप से सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी ने ड्राइवर को पीट दिया। सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। वहीं ड्राइवर और राहगीरों ने सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी की भी पिटाई कर दी। झड़प में दोनों को चोटें आई हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi fight broke out civil defence
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुख्तार अंसारी की बांदा यात्रा शुरू
Chandigarh

मुख्तार अंसारी की वापसी : यूपी पुलिस के हवाले किया गया बाहुबली, बांदा यात्रा जारी

6 अप्रैल 2021

राजेश भूषण (स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय)
India News

Coronavirus India Live: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय का दावा- देश में 92 फीसदी मरीज रिकवर हो चुके

6 अप्रैल 2021

डीएमके नेता उदयनिधि स्टालिन
India News

Elections Live: डीएमके नेता उदयनिधि स्टालिन के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज

6 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

विशेषज्ञों ने बताया इस वजह से तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं कोरोना के मामले, जानें कब तक नियंत्रण में आने की है उम्मीद?

6 अप्रैल 2021

शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर।
Chandauli

बीजापुर नक्सली हमला: शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर गांव में रखा, नहीं पहुंचे परिजन, मुख्यमंत्री-रक्षामंत्री को बुलाने पर अड़े

6 अप्रैल 2021

नाइट कर्फ्यू
India News

वायरस संक्रमण: क्या नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने से नहीं फैलता कोरोना? इन चार पॉइंट्स में जानिए अपने सवालों के जवाब

6 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

दुनिया में मचेगी तबाही: चार हफ्तों में शुरू होगा विश्व युद्ध! रूसी सैन्य विश्वलेषकों ने दी चेतावनी

6 अप्रैल 2021

penalty for failed transactions
Banking Beema

आरबीआई का नियम: फेल हो गया है UPI ट्रांजैक्शन? बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

6 अप्रैल 2021

हावड़ा में टीएमसी नेता के घर मिली ईवीएम
India News

गड़बड़ी: मतदान से एक रात पहले टीएमसी नेता के घर कैसे पहुंचीं ईवीएम-वीवीपैट, जानें पूरा मामला

6 अप्रैल 2021

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: महाविकास अघाड़ी में फूट की शुरुआत है देशमुख का इस्तीफा! संकट में है उद्धव सरकार

6 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X