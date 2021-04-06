दिल्ली : मास्क नहीं पहनने पर सिविल डिफेंस कर्मी और ड्राइवर के बीच झड़प, दोनों की आई चोट   

Delhi: A fight broke out b/w Civil Defence (CD) employees & a driver, after former issued fine for not wearing mask at Red Light near Hauz Khas. DCD employees allegedly assaulted the driver, situation turned violent. Case filed against CD employees: Delhi Police
(April 5) — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
