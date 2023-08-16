Delhi News: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर आठ यात्री गिरफ्तार, उज्बेकिस्तान से लाए करीब 3 करोड़ का सोना जब्त

दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर एक तस्कर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश हो गया है। कस्टम विभाग ने कार्रवाई करते हुए दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर उज्बेकिस्तान के ताशकंद से आई आठ यात्रियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इन लोगों के पास से 5.31 किलोग्राम सोना बरामद हुआ है। जिसकी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत 2.93 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है।

Airport Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have arrested eight passengers who arrived from Tashkent after 5.31 kg gold (50 chains) valued at 2.93 crores were recovered from them and seized. Further investigations are ongoing: Customs pic.twitter.com/S71gizeLZK