Shopping Festival: दिल्ली में अगले साल मनाया जाएगा शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल, सीएम केजरीवाल ने किए एलान

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बुधवार को बड़ा एलान किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली में अगले साल 30 दिन तक चलने वाले शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यह फेस्टिवल 28 जनवरी से शुरू होकर 26 फरवरी 2023 तक चलेगा।

A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from 28th Jan to 26th Feb (in 2023). This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/2fTIuLHhHY