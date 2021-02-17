शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   24 years old man resident of nepal commits suicide by hanging in park

नेपाल निवासी 24 वर्षीय युवक ने दिल्ली के एक पार्क में फांसी लगाकर की खुदकुशी  

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Wed, 17 Feb 2021 05:51 PM IST
फांसी (सांकेतिक)
फांसी (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दिल्ली के एक पार्क में 24 वर्षीय युवक ने बुधवार को फंदे से झूलकर अपनी जान दे दी। मृतक की पहचान नेपाल निवासी दीपेश थापा के रूप में हुई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी है।
पुलिस ने बताया कि पार्क में एक युवक का शव झूलते हुए मिला। मृतक की पहचान दीपेश थापा के रूप में हुई है। शव को फंदे से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 

 

