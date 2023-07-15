द्वारका में हादसा: गड्ढे में डूबने से तीन की मौत, निर्माणाधीन गोल्फ कोर्स की दीवार से कूदे थे चार दोस्त

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राजधानी दिल्ली में फिर तीन की मौत की खबर सामने आई है। हादसा द्वारका इलाके का बताया जा रहा है। निर्माणाधीन गोल्फ कोर्स में चार युवकों ने दीवार फांदकर वहां बने गड्ढे में गिर गए। जिसके बाद वे बाहर नहीं आए।
Three children died in Delhi's Dwarka area. In the under-construction golf course, four children jumped over the wall and went inside the pit made there, in which 3 died. It does not seem that this accident happened due to flood, it is a case of accidental drowning: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
