'जनता दिखाएगी कांग्रेस को आईना' : पात्रा बोले- छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने किया धोखा, केन्द्र की योजनाओं को रोका

दिल्ली में भाजपा नेता और प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके कांग्रेस और छत्तीसगढ़ की सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नक्सलियों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रही है। भाजपा नेता ने प्रदेश सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार की योजनाओं को प्रदेश की सरकार रोक रही है। भाजपा नेता और प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि केन्द्र की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को रोककर सरकार जनता के साथ छलावा कर रही है।

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Sambit Patra says, "Congress is working hand in glove with Naxlities. They blocked Central schemes in Chhattisgarh. Congress stood against anti-conversion law... They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh...Chhattisgarh will show the mirror to… pic.twitter.com/DKqnVkGP5I