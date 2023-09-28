Delhi: कश्मीरी गेट फ्लाईओवर के पास दीवारों पर लिखे खलिस्तानी समर्थक नारे, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने 27 सितंबर को कश्मीरी गेट फ्लाईओवर के पास दीवारों पर खालिस्तानी समर्थक नारे लिखे जाने की घटना में भारतीय दंड संहिता की उचित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने नारों मिटा दिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।
इससे पहले भी ऐसी घटना सामने आ चुकी है। 27 अगस्त को मेट्रो को करीब पांच स्टेशन की दीवीरों पर खालिस्तानी समर्थक नारे लिख गए थे। इस मामले में पुलिस ने पंजाब से दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। जी 20 सम्मेलन से पहले इस तरह की घटना ने पुलिस को हरकत में ला दिया था। सीसीटीवी की मदद से पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ा था।
Delhi Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September.— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed