Delhi: कश्मीरी गेट फ्लाईओवर के पास दीवारों पर लिखे खलिस्तानी समर्थक नारे, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

दिल्ली पुलिस ने 27 सितंबर को कश्मीरी गेट फ्लाईओवर के पास दीवारों पर खालिस्तानी समर्थक नारे लिखे जाने की घटना में भारतीय दंड संहिता की उचित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने नारों मिटा दिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

Delhi Police has registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September.