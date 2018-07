Sunanda Pushkar death case: Counsels for Shashi Tharoor questioned Subramanian Swamy's locus standi in the case. Court set 26th July as date for the scrutiny of documents and consideration of the application.

Today, the Delhi police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable, I argued it under section 302 CrPc, I am entitled. Question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it: S Swamy #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/RW0NyOqdKs