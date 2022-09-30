Noida: सेक्टर-3 के कॉल सेंटर में आग से हड़कंप, दमकलकर्मियों ने पाया काबू, पांच को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला

नोएडा के सेक्टर-3 स्थित कॉल सेंटर में आग लगने से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। अचानक लगी आग से वहां अफरातफरी का माहौल बन गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी।

Noida, UP | Fire breaks out at a call center office in Sector 3; Five persons rescued, fire doused pic.twitter.com/IpfIcs9tXu