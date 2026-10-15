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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   main accused arrested for defrauding 79-year-old man under pretext of performing tantric rituals

अनुष्ठान के नाम पर 39 लाख ठगे: 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से ठगी, बेहोश कर उड़ाए लाखों के गहने; मुख्य आरोपी पकड़ा

Thu, 15 Oct 2026 03:21 PM IST
अनुज कुमार एएनआई, नई दिल्ली
एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2026 03:21 PM IST
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दिल्ली में एक 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से तांत्रिक अनुष्ठानों के बहाने धोखाधड़ी का मामला सामने आया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

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main accused arrested for defrauding 79-year-old man under pretext of performing tantric rituals
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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सीमापुरी पुलिस थाने में गिरिजेश सिंह (79) की शिकायत पर एक मामला दर्ज हुआ है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि शोएब अली, महाकदर खान और "कृष्णा पंडित" बनकर एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें ठगा। उन्होंने तांत्रिक अनुष्ठानों से पैतृक सोना निकालने का झांसा दिया था।

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आरोपियों ने गिरिजेश को एक असली सोने का सिक्का दिखाया। इससे उन्होंने उनका विश्वास जीता और लगभग 39,30,588 रुपये नकद व यूपीआई से लिए। 04.08.2026 की रात आरोपियों ने उनके घर पर एक अनुष्ठान किया। इसमें मिट्टी और नकली सोने के बिस्किट वाले स्टील के बर्तन इस्तेमाल किए गए। शिकायतकर्ता को कथित तौर पर एक बेहोशी की दवा दी गई। इससे वह अचेत हो गए। होश आने पर उन्होंने देखा कि अलमारी से करीब 15 लाख रुपये के सोने के आभूषण गायब थे। सत्यापन के बाद मामला दर्ज किया गया। जांच शाहदरा जिला की स्पेशल स्टाफ को सौंपी गई।
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मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
तकनीकी जांच से "कृष्णा पंडित" बनकर ठगी करने वाला मुख्य आरोपी ट्रेस हुआ। उसकी पहचान मुजफ्फरनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश के अंबा विहार निवासी तहसीन के रूप में हुई। उसे इस मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी ने शिकायतकर्ता का विश्वास जीतने के लिए कृष्णा शर्मा की पहचान का इस्तेमाल किया था।


तहसीन की निशानदेही पर एक काली महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो-एन बरामद हुई। साथ ही 2,73,000 रुपये नकद, आभूषण और तांत्रिक कपड़े मिले। दो आधार कार्ड (तहसीन और कृष्णा शर्मा के नाम से), एक पैन कार्ड, एक एटीएम कार्ड और मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद हुए। आगे की जांच में शोएब अली और महाकदर खान को भी पकड़ा गया। इन सह-आरोपियों ने शिकायतकर्ता को मुख्य आरोपी से मिलवाया था।

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