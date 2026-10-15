अनुष्ठान के नाम पर 39 लाख ठगे: 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से ठगी, बेहोश कर उड़ाए लाखों के गहने; मुख्य आरोपी पकड़ा

#WATCH | Delhi | A case was registered at PS Seemapuri on the complaint of Girijesh Singh (79). The complainant alleged that Shoaib Ali, Mahakader Khan and a person posing as “Krishna Pandit” cheated him on the pretext of extracting buried ancestral gold through tantric rituals. By showing him a genuine gold coin, they allegedly gained his confidence and induced him to pay approximately Rs 39,30,588/- through cash and UPI transactions. During the intervening night of 04.08.2026, the accused allegedly staged a ritual at his residence using steel pots containing soil and fake gold biscuits. The complainant further alleged that he was administered a sedative and became unconscious. On regaining consciousness, he discovered that gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 15 lakh was missing from his cupboard. Following verification, the case was registered, and the investigation was entrusted to Special Staff, Shahdara District. Through sustained technical investigation, the main accused, posing as “Krishna Pandit”, was traced to Amba Vihar, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where his actual identity was established as Tahsin. He was apprehended and arrested in the present case. At his instance, a black Mahindra Scorpio-N, cash amounting to Rs 2,73,000, jewellery, tantric clothes, two Aadhaar cards (in the names of Tahsin and Krishna Sharma), one PAN card, one ATM card and mobile phones were recovered. The accused allegedly used the identity of Krishna Sharma while posing as “Krishna Pandit” to gain the complainant’s confidence. The recovered articles and documents are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. During further investigation, two co-accused, namely Shoaib Ali and Mahakader Khan, who allegedly introduced the complainant to the main accused, were also apprehended. Their alleged role in introducing the complainant to the fake tantric and facilitating the subsequent transactions is being investigated." (Video: Delhi Police)