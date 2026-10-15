अनुष्ठान के नाम पर 39 लाख ठगे: 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से ठगी, बेहोश कर उड़ाए लाखों के गहने; मुख्य आरोपी पकड़ा
दिल्ली में एक 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से तांत्रिक अनुष्ठानों के बहाने धोखाधड़ी का मामला सामने आया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
विस्तार
सीमापुरी पुलिस थाने में गिरिजेश सिंह (79) की शिकायत पर एक मामला दर्ज हुआ है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि शोएब अली, महाकदर खान और "कृष्णा पंडित" बनकर एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें ठगा। उन्होंने तांत्रिक अनुष्ठानों से पैतृक सोना निकालने का झांसा दिया था।
आरोपियों ने गिरिजेश को एक असली सोने का सिक्का दिखाया। इससे उन्होंने उनका विश्वास जीता और लगभग 39,30,588 रुपये नकद व यूपीआई से लिए। 04.08.2026 की रात आरोपियों ने उनके घर पर एक अनुष्ठान किया। इसमें मिट्टी और नकली सोने के बिस्किट वाले स्टील के बर्तन इस्तेमाल किए गए। शिकायतकर्ता को कथित तौर पर एक बेहोशी की दवा दी गई। इससे वह अचेत हो गए। होश आने पर उन्होंने देखा कि अलमारी से करीब 15 लाख रुपये के सोने के आभूषण गायब थे। सत्यापन के बाद मामला दर्ज किया गया। जांच शाहदरा जिला की स्पेशल स्टाफ को सौंपी गई।
#WATCH | Delhi | A case was registered at PS Seemapuri on the complaint of Girijesh Singh (79). The complainant alleged that Shoaib Ali, Mahakader Khan and a person posing as “Krishna Pandit” cheated him on the pretext of extracting buried ancestral gold through tantric rituals. By showing him a genuine gold coin, they allegedly gained his confidence and induced him to pay approximately Rs 39,30,588/- through cash and UPI transactions. During the intervening night of 04.08.2026, the accused allegedly staged a ritual at his residence using steel pots containing soil and fake gold biscuits. The complainant further alleged that he was administered a sedative and became unconscious. On regaining consciousness, he discovered that gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 15 lakh was missing from his cupboard. Following verification, the case was registered, and the investigation was entrusted to Special Staff, Shahdara District. Through sustained technical investigation, the main accused, posing as “Krishna Pandit”, was traced to Amba Vihar, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where his actual identity was established as Tahsin. He was apprehended and arrested in the present case. At his instance, a black Mahindra Scorpio-N, cash amounting to Rs 2,73,000, jewellery, tantric clothes, two Aadhaar cards (in the names of Tahsin and Krishna Sharma), one PAN card, one ATM card and mobile phones were recovered. The accused allegedly used the identity of Krishna Sharma while posing as “Krishna Pandit” to gain the complainant’s confidence. The recovered articles and documents are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. During further investigation, two co-accused, namely Shoaib Ali and Mahakader Khan, who allegedly introduced the complainant to the main accused, were also apprehended. Their alleged role in introducing the complainant to the fake tantric and facilitating the subsequent transactions is being investigated." (Video: Delhi Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
तकनीकी जांच से "कृष्णा पंडित" बनकर ठगी करने वाला मुख्य आरोपी ट्रेस हुआ। उसकी पहचान मुजफ्फरनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश के अंबा विहार निवासी तहसीन के रूप में हुई। उसे इस मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी ने शिकायतकर्ता का विश्वास जीतने के लिए कृष्णा शर्मा की पहचान का इस्तेमाल किया था।
तहसीन की निशानदेही पर एक काली महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो-एन बरामद हुई। साथ ही 2,73,000 रुपये नकद, आभूषण और तांत्रिक कपड़े मिले। दो आधार कार्ड (तहसीन और कृष्णा शर्मा के नाम से), एक पैन कार्ड, एक एटीएम कार्ड और मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद हुए। आगे की जांच में शोएब अली और महाकदर खान को भी पकड़ा गया। इन सह-आरोपियों ने शिकायतकर्ता को मुख्य आरोपी से मिलवाया था।