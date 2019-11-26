शहर चुनें

JNU fee hike high level committee recommends revision in hostel fee service charge

जेएनयू ने फिर संशोधित की हॉस्टल फीस, अबकी बार सभी छात्रों को फायदा मिलने का दावा

26 Nov 2019
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : जी पाल
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) में हॉस्टल फीस बढ़ोतरी पर विवाद के बीच 13 नवंबर को बनाई गई उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी ने अपने सुझाव विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन को सौंप दिए हैं।
इसमें गरीबी रेखा से नीचे(बीपीएल) आने वाले छात्रों और अन्य वर्ग के छात्रों को भी फायदा मिलेगा। विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन का मानना है कि बीपीएल छात्रों को यूटिलिटी चार्ज और सर्विस चार्ज में दी गई 75 प्रतिशत की रियायत और अन्य वर्ग के छात्रों को दी गई 50 प्रतिशत की रियायत छात्रों को ठीक लगेगी। इससे सभी लोगों को फायदा होगा।
 

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

