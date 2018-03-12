शहर चुनें

एनसीआर में सरकारी विभागों को ई-वाहन इस्तेमाल का निर्देश जारी, कई जगह लगाए जाएंगे चार्जिंग प्वाईंट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 04:04 PM IST
e car e vehicle
e car e vehicle
ऊर्जा मंत्रालय ने सरकारी विभागों और सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों को एनसीआर में ई-वाहन इस्तेमाल करने का निर्देश दिया है। इन विभागाें को कहा गया है कि स्थानीय आवाजाही के लिए डीजल एवं पेट्रोल वाहनों की जगह इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वाहन का उपयोग करें। गौरतलब है कि भारत ने 2030 तक कुल वाहनों का 30 फीसदी बेड़ा बैटरी से चलाने की योजना बनाई है।
ऊर्जा मंत्री आर के सिंह द्वारा विभिन्न मंत्रालयों को लिखे पत्र में कहा गया है कि केंद्र सरकार ने बड़े पैमाने पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आवागमन को बढ़ावा देना तय किया है। यह पर्यावरण हितैषी है और इससे वायु प्रदूषण कम करने में भी मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने तक दिया कि तेल के आयात की निर्भरता को भी कम करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के 30 फीसदी वाहनों को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। 

पत्र के मुताबिक पहले चरण में एनसीआर में केंद्र सरकार के सभी मंत्रालय, विभागों के वाहनों को पेट्रोल-डीजल से ई-वाहन में लाने का प्रस्ताव है। ऊर्जा मंत्रालय की संयुक्त उपक्रम वाली कंपनी एनर्जी एफिशिएंसी सर्विसेज लि. ने दस हजार ई-वाहन खरीदने का ऑर्डर दे दिया है। पत्र में विभिन्न स्थानों पर चार्जिंग प्वाइंट बनाने का भी जिक्र किया गया है।
electric vehicle

