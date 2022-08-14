Independence Day: लाल किले पर तैनात काउंटर-ड्रोन सिस्टम, चार किलोमीटर तक ड्रोन को कर सकता है ट्रैक

लाल किले पर स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। डीआरडीओ द्वारा तैयार काउंटर-ड्रोन सिस्टम को छोटे ड्रोन से किसी भी संभावित खतरे से निपटने के लिए राजधानी में लाल किला क्षेत्र के पास तैनात किया गया है। यह सिस्टम लगभग 4 किमी के दायरे में किसी भी आकार के ड्रोन का पता लगा सकता है और उन्हें निष्क्रिय कर सकता है। डीआरडीओ के अधिकारी ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।
#WATCH | The counter-drone system developed by DRDO has been deployed near the Red Fort area in the national capital to tackle any potential threat from small drones. The system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/G9UUD6i9YU— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
