ग्रेटर नोएडा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, आठ लोगों की मौत, 12 की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 08:13 AM IST
Road Accident
ग्रेटर नोएडा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर शुक्रवार सुबह भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। हादसे में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 31 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों में 12 लोगों की हालत चिंताजनक बनी हुई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर डबल डेकर बस की ट्रक से टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतना भीषण था कि बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए। घटना रबूपुरा के पास हुई है।

घायलों को जेवर के कैलाश असपताल में भर्ती किया गया है... सूचना मिलते ही खबर को अपडेट किया जाएगा...
 

 

