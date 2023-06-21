Yo Yo Honey Singh: हनी सिंह को गोल्डी बराड़ ने दी जान से मारने की धमकी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से मिले सिंगर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
बॉलीवुड सिंगर और रैपर हनी सिंह को गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ ने जान से मारने की धमकी दी है। हनी सिंह के स्टाफ ने इसकी शिकायत दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को दी है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक हनी सिंह ने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से मुलाकात की है।
#WATCH | Delhi | I was in America when my manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me. I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them:… pic.twitter.com/8B9eEFEXan— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
