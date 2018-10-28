शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   girl body found in trolley bag near Yamuna Biodiversity Park delhi

दिल्ली: ट्रॉली बैग में मिला 8 साल की बच्ची का शव, गले पर मिले उंगली के निशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 10:57 AM IST
Demo Pic
Demo Pic
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में एक सनसनी फैलाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। एक ट्रॉली बैग में 8 साल की लड़की का शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। मामले की जानकारी होते ही पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है।
विज्ञापन


मामला दिल्ली के यमुना बॉयोडायवर्सिटी पार्क के पास का है। जहां एक लावारिस ट्रॉली बैग मिला। लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने जब बैग खोला तो उसमें एक 8 साल की लड़की का शव निकला। उसके गले पर उंगली के निशान मिले हैं, पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है।

Recommended

upsssc
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश में सरकारी नौकरी के लिए बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे कर सकेंगे आवेदन

27 अक्टूबर 2018

jio
Social Network

जियो पॉर्न बैन: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- आपने तो हमारी जीने की वजह ही छीन ली

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

देखती रह गई दुनिया, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ कप्तान कोहली ने लगा दिया रिकॉर्ड्स का अंबार

28 अक्टूबर 2018

virat kohli
virat kohli
विराट कोहली
virat dhawan
Cricket News

देखती रह गई दुनिया, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ कप्तान कोहली ने लगा दिया रिकॉर्ड्स का अंबार

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

65 की उम्र में बॉलीवुड के इस विलेन ने 25 साल पुराना खोला राज, बोले- 'दुष्कर्म सीन में लड़की के...'

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
Bollywood

65 की उम्र में बॉलीवुड के इस विलेन ने 25 साल पुराना खोला राज, बोले- 'दुष्कर्म सीन में लड़की के...'

27 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा: बनारस में अभ्यर्थियों ने जमकर की मनमानी, युवतियों पर छींटाकशी, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: तीसरे वन-डे में मिली हार तो विराट ने इन दो खिलाड़ियों को किया याद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

virat kohli
virat dhawan
virat kohli pc
virat kohli
Cricket News

INDvWI: तीसरे वन-डे में मिली हार तो विराट ने इन दो खिलाड़ियों को किया याद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
girl body found in trolley bag crime in delhi girl body found
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-शिंजो आबे
World

जापानी प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, कई महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर होगी बात

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण के चलते दिल्ली-एनसीआर में निर्माण कार्य पर 1 से 10 तक रोक, स्टोन क्रेशर-हॉट मिक्स प्लांट भी बंद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
America

अमेरिका: यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर गोलीबारी में 11 लोगों की मौत, शोक में 3 दिन तक झुके रहेंगे ध्वज

28 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP stands with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa : amit Shah
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद पर बोले शाह, अदालत को वही फैसले सुनाने चाहिएं जिनका पालन हो सके

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद केपी सिंह
Varanasi

यूपीः भाजपा सांसद ने जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वॉय को जड़ा थप्पड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अहमदाबाद, इंदौर और पटना के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनें, करा लें अभी रिजर्वेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Varanasi

बिग बी ने निभाया अपना वादा, काशी की संस्था गुड़िया को दिए 25 लाख रुपये

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल बोर्ड की दसवीं की परीक्षा देगी 12 साल की सैफा खातून

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Seven elephants died due to electric current in Odisha
India News

ओडिशा में बिजली का करंट लगने से सात हाथियों की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

खिलाड़ियों ने बहाया पसीना, रणजी ट्रॉफी के लिए यूपी टीम की घोषणा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

मदन लाल खुराना के निधन के बाद उनके आवास पर शोक संतप्त परिवार और शुभचिंतक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पूर्व सीएम मदनलाल खुराना का दर्शन के लिए रखा गया पार्थिव शरीर, 3 बजे होगा अंतिम संस्कार

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मदनलाल खुराना का शनिवार की रात 11 बजे कीर्ति नगर स्थित आवास पर निधन हो गया।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
child rape
Delhi NCR

स्कूल बस में नर्सरी की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश मामले में लापरवाही, एक्टिव नहीं मिला सीसीटीवी

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हमला
Delhi

दिल्लीः डांटने पर आठवीं कक्षा के छात्र ने क्लास में टीचर का सिर फोड़ा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

sukhbir badal
Delhi NCR

गुरुद्वारा कमेटी विवाद: विवाद सुलझाने के लिए कमेटी सदस्य पहुंचे बादल के द्वार

28 अक्टूबर 2018

वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi

दिल्ली की हवा को जहरीला बनाने वालों पर चलेगा केस, मोदी सरकार ने किया कड़ा रुख

27 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक आशुतोष
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, मुंगेर सांसद वीणा देवी के बेटे की मौत

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Dengue symptoms change without fever and headache patients platelets down
Delhi NCR

डेंगू ने बदला अपना रूप, बुखार और सिरदर्द के बिना हो रही बीमारी, ऐसे लक्षण दिखे तो नहीं करें इग्नोर

24 अक्टूबर 2018

irctc
Delhi NCR

पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम 2 घंटा 55 मिनट रहेगा बंद, आज देर रात नहीं होगी ऑनलाइन टिकटों की बुकिंग

27 अक्टूबर 2018

2.2 lakh additional seats for passengers in trains on Deepawali-Chhath puja
Delhi NCR

दीपावली-छठ पर यात्रियों के लिए 2.2 लाख अतिरिक्त सीटें, 15 नवंबर तक चलेंगी 78 विशेष ट्रेनें 

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्कूल टॉयलेट के टैंक में मिला नरकंकाल, दहशत में लोग, स्कूल नहीं पहुंचे बच्चे

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

इस बुर्के वाली महिला ने तीन महीने के बच्चे संग की ऐसी करतूत, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

हैदराबाद की फलकनुमा पुलिस ने एक महिला को एक बच्चे का अपहरण कर उसे बेचने की साजिश रचने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला ने तीन महीने के बच्चे का 60,000 रुपये में सौदा किया था लेकिन वक्त रहते ही उस पर शिकंजा कस लिया गया।

26 अक्टूबर 2018

COCAINE 2:17

क्या दिल्ली एनसीआर में बढ़ता जा रहा है नशे का कारोबार?

25 अक्टूबर 2018

हड़ताल 3:53

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंपों की हड़ताल से किसे मिला फायदा!

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल पंप 3:08

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंप बंद, केजरीवाल सरकार से तेल पर VAT घटाने की मांग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

PETROL PUMP 1:15

दिल्ली में हाहाकार, पेट्रोल पंप, टैक्सी समेत डीटीसी भी हड़ताल पर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

31 अक्तूबर से दौड़ेगी त्रिलोकपुरी और शिव विहार के बीच मेट्रो, सीएमआरएस ने दी मंजूरी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Pink Line Metro Trilokpuri-Shiv Vihar section starts up to 31 October
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिवाली से पहले मिल सकता है पिंक लाइन मेट्रो का तोहफा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बदला लेने के लिए पिस्तौल लेकर स्कूल पहुंचा 10वीं का छात्र, सीनियर से हुआ था झगड़ा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

benami property case lalu yadav daughter misa bharati and son in law farm house in delhi attached
Delhi NCR

लालू यादव को फिर झटका, बेनामी संपत्ति मामले में बेटी-दामाद का फार्म हाउस अटैच

25 अक्टूबर 2018

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

ग्रेजुएशन के छात्रों ने 30 मिनट में झपट लिए तीन मोबाइल, पुलिस ने दो घंटे के भीतर दबोचा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

noida sapphire international school bus driver tried to sexually assault nursery class girl
Delhi NCR

स्कूल बस में नर्सरी की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, शिकायत के 15 दिन बाद तक स्कूल प्रबंधन ने नहीं की कार्रवाई

26 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.