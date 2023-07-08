Video: गाजियाबाद में 13 करोड़ की शराब पर चला प्रशासन का रोड रोलर, देखें वायरल वीडियो

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद में आबकारी विभाग ने बीते शुक्रवार को 13 करोड़ की एक्सपायर शराब की बोतलों को नष्ट कर दिया। इन सभी बोतलों पर प्रशासन ने रोड रोलर चलाकर नष्ट किया। प्रशासन की इस कार्रवाई का वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

#WATCH | Expired liquor bottles worth about Rs 13 crore were destroyed by the excise department in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad yesterday pic.twitter.com/dJMgih5quz