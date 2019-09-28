संयुक्त राष्ट्र में इमरान के भाषण पर गंभीर का वार, बताया पाक सेना की कठपुतली

भाजपा नेता और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को निशाने पर लिया है। उन्होंने इमरान खान के संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में भाषण को लेकर कहा, "हर देश के प्रमुख को बोलने के लिए 15 मिनट का मौका दिया गया। नरेंद्र मोदी 'जी' ने शांति और विकास की बात की जबकि पाकिस्तान आर्मी के कठपुतली ने प्रमाणु हमले की धमकी दी। यह वहीं आदमी है जो कश्मीर में शांति की बात करता है।"

The time allotted to each country is 15 minutes. What one does with it shows character and intellect. @narendramodi Ji chose to talk about peace and development while Pakistan Army’s puppet threatened a nuclear war. He is the same man who claims to promote peace in Kashmir.#UNGA