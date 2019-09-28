संयुक्त राष्ट्र में इमरान के भाषण पर गंभीर का वार, बताया पाक सेना की कठपुतली

The time allotted to each country is 15 minutes. What one does with it shows character and intellect. @narendramodi Ji chose to talk about peace and development while Pakistan Army’s puppet threatened a nuclear war. He is the same man who claims to promote peace in Kashmir.#UNGA
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 28, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सफल दौरे से वापस भारत लौट आए हैं। पीएम मोदी का दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत हुआ। भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया।
28 सितंबर 2019