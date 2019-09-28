शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Gautam Gambhir targets Pak PM Imran Khan over UNGA Speach

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में इमरान के भाषण पर गंभीर का वार, बताया पाक सेना की कठपुतली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 08:12 PM IST
गौतम गंभीर-इमरान खान
गौतम गंभीर-इमरान खान - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा नेता और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को निशाने पर लिया है। उन्होंने इमरान खान के संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में भाषण को लेकर कहा, "हर देश के प्रमुख को बोलने के लिए 15 मिनट का मौका दिया गया। नरेंद्र मोदी 'जी' ने शांति और विकास की बात की जबकि पाकिस्तान आर्मी के कठपुतली ने प्रमाणु हमले की धमकी दी। यह वहीं आदमी है जो कश्मीर में शांति की बात करता है।" 
बता दें कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (यूएनजीए) में शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषण के लगभग 17 मिनट बाद पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने भाषण दिया। अपने 50 मिनट के भाषण में खान ने भारत की एक गलत और मनगढ़त छवि पेश करने की कोशिश की। जिससे कि अतंरराष्ट्रीय बिरादरी को गुमराह किया जा सके। 
gautam gambhir imran khan pakistan army narendra modi
