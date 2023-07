Delhi Flood News Live: यमुना के जलस्तर में फिर से बढ़ोतरी, आज बारिश और बढ़ा सकती है दिल्लीवासियों की मुश्किलें

08:00 AM, 17-Jul-2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Slight increase in Yamuna's water level again. At 7 am, water level was recorded at 205.48 m



Water level was 205.45 m for the last 3 hours before 7 am



(Drone visuals from Mayur vihar Phase 1) pic.twitter.com/ohGrJBkmaP