शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   farmers protest live updates 24 december singhu chilla tikri ghazipur and other borders closed farmers firm

Live

29वें दिन भी दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे हैं किसान, अन्नदाताओं की मांग सरकार दे ठोस प्रस्ताव

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 11:27 AM IST
farmers protest live updates 24 december singhu chilla tikri ghazipur and other borders closed farmers firm
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे किसानों का आंदोलन आज 29वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। दिल्ली में चल रही शीतलहर और हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड भी किसानों का हौसला नहीं तोड़ पा रही है। वहीं आज किसानों को खुला समर्थन देते हुए कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी विजय चौक से राष्ट्रपति भवन तक मार्च कर राष्ट्रपति को दो करोड़ हस्ताक्षर वाला पत्र देंगे जिसमें कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की बात होगी। इस बीच आज भी दिल्ली के कई रास्ते व बॉर्डर बंद रहेंगे। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर की अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
11:25 AM, 24-Dec-2020

भाजपा किसानों के पेट पर लात मार रही है, हम किसानों के साथ खड़े हैंः प्रियंका गांधी

विजय चौक से राष्ट्रपति भवन तक निकाले जा रहे कांग्रेस के मार्च में शामिल कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने कहा, बीजेपी की सरकार किसानों के पेट पर लात मार रही है और हमारा कर्तव्य है कि हम किसानों के साथ खड़े रहें, इसलिए हम लोग अपना कर्तव्य निभाएंगे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi farmers protest
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

RBI ALERT FOR ONLINE LOAN
Mobile Apps

मोबाइल एप से लेते हैं लोन तो जरूर पढ़ें RBI की यह चेतावनी, नहीं तो पछताना पड़ेगा

24 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी अंजली, उसकी सहेली पूनम का फाइल फोटो, आरोपी अर्जुन
Agra

पूनम हत्याकांड: प्यार में प्रेमिका ने ली 'खौफनाक परीक्षा', प्रेमी के हाथों से कराया सहेली का खून

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मेरे डैड की दुल्हन, कसौटी जिंदगी की
Television

Year Ender 2020: इन धारावाहिकों ने इस साल कह दिया अलविदा, कुछ पर तो पड़ी लॉकडाउन की मार

24 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली में मिला कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन का संदिग्ध मरीज, लोकनायक अस्पताल में हो रही जांच

24 दिसंबर 2020

ram mandir
Lucknow

देश भर के विशेषज्ञ नहीं दे पा रहे राममंदिर की हजार वर्ष की गारंटी, मंथन फिर शुरू

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोप लगाने वाली युवती....
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः युवती का आरोप- धोखे से शादी कर धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए बनाया दबाव

24 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

ब्रिटेन में मिला कोरोना का एक और नया रूप, दक्षिण अफ्रीका से लौटे हैं दोनों संक्रमित

24 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast of Uttarakhand news: Snowfall Expected on New Year 2021 on Hilly Area
Dehradun

New Year 2021: उत्तराखंड में मौसम रहेगा मेहरबान, बर्फबारी से होगा नए साल का स्वागत 

24 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

ट्रेन का सफर होगा और आसान, बिना रिजर्वेशन वाली ट्रेनें चलाने पर विचार कर रहा है रेलवे

24 दिसंबर 2020

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलनरत किसान
India News

किसान आंदोलन: 25 दिसंबर को ‘कड़वाहट’ दूर कर सकता है अटल के जन्मदिन और क्रिसमस का ‘केक’

24 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X