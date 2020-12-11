किसान आंदोलन: किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी ने गोल्डन टेंपल में की पूजा, कुंडली बॉर्डर पर धरना देगा जत्था

Liveकिसान आंदोलन: किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी ने गोल्डन टेंपल में की पूजा, कुंडली बॉर्डर पर धरना देगा जत्था
Delhi: Charity service from Amritsar provides meals to agitating farmers who're protesting new farm laws, at Ghazipur border— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020
"There's no count of people who're fed. From 5am-9pm we serve food. We'll continue until govt listens to farmers," says senior member of the establishment pic.twitter.com/1BYl7GmBgD
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.