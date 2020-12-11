शहर चुनें
Farmers protest against Centre farm laws at delhi Tikri ghazipur singhu border live update Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Live

किसान आंदोलन: किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी ने गोल्डन टेंपल में की पूजा, कुंडली बॉर्डर पर धरना देगा जत्था

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 09:55 AM IST
Farmers protest against Centre farm laws at delhi Tikri ghazipur singhu border live update Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : जी पाल

खास बातें

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे किसानों का आंदोलन आज 16वें दिन भी जारी है। सरकार से अब तक की हुई बातचीत और मिले प्रस्तावों को संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने खारिज कर दिया है। फिलहाल बात बनती नहीं दिख रही है। सरकार और किसान मोर्चा ने एक-दूसरे के पाले में गेंद डाल दी है। 12 और 14 दिसंबर के आंदोलन की घोषणा के बाद आगे इसके विस्तार के संकेत हैं। यहां पढ़ें किसानों के आंदोलन से जुड़ा पल-पल का अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

09:50 AM, 11-Dec-2020

अमृतसर की चैरिटी सेवा गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर उपलब्ध करा रही खाना

अमृतसर की चैरिटी सेवा गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलनरत किसानों को भोजन उपलब्ध कराती है। किसानों का कहना है कि यहां सुबह 5.00 से रात 9.00 बजे तक कितने लोग खाते हैं इसका कोई लेखा-जोखा नहीं है। जब तक सरकार हमारी बात नहीं सुनती तब तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। 

city & states delhi ncr farmers protest farmers protest delhi farm bill 2020
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

