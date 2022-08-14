Delhi: सैनिकों ने मनाया आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव, 7.5 किमी की दौड़ का किया आयोजन

देश आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव मना रहा है। देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में स्वतंत्रता से जुड़े आयोजन किए जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली में रविवार को रक्षा मंत्रालय के तहत DHQ सुरक्षा सैनिकों ने आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने के उपलक्ष्य में 7.5 किमी की दौड़ का आयोजन किया गया।

Delhi | DHQ Security Troops under the Ministry of Defence organise a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence pic.twitter.com/yjvSI5vHx7