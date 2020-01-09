शहर चुनें

Delhi Police Special Cell busts ISIS terror module in Delhi

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने आईएसआईएस के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का किया भंडाफोड़, तीन गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 03:50 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने राजधानी में आईएसआईएस के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया है। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 
isis delhi police delhi police special cell
