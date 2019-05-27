शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Police busted a robbery gang and arrested three persons

दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया डकैत गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पकड़े गए बदमाशों में दो नाबालिग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 09:34 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक डकैत गिरोह का भंडाफोड किया है। साथ ही तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जिसमें दो नाबालिग शामिल हैं। गिरोह के पास से एक देसी पिस्तौल, 2 जिंदा कारतूस, एक चोरी का स्कूटर, 2 मोबाइल फोन और एक लैपटॉप बरामद किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

पुलिस ने बहादुरी का परिचय देते हुए इस काम को अंजाम दिया है। मौके पर कई पुलिस वाले भी मौजूद थे, जिन्होंने पकड़े गए सामानों के साथ फोटो को साझा किया। सभी के चेहरे सफेद गमछे से ढके हुए थे। 

बता दें कि अभी तक इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है कि गिरोह ने इसके पहले कहां-कहां घटना को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस और भी राज जानने की कोशिश में जुटी है। 

Recommended

floating population in jammu becoming reason of increasing crime rate
Jammu

सांबा और कठुआ की तुलना में जम्मू में अधिक आपराधिक घटनाएं, फ्लोटिंग पापुलेशन से बढ़ रहा अपराध

27 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खुशखबरीः हरियाणा सरकार ने महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ाकर कर्मियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, जानिए कब से मिलेगा

27 मई 2019

रामगंगा में किशोरी समेत तीन डूबे, दो की मौत
Budaun

रामगंगा में किशोरी समेत तीन डूबे, दो की मौत

27 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
जसबीर भाटी की पत्नी पूजा भाटी
Meerut

यूपी: बंद फ्लैट में कंबल में लिपटा मिला महिला का शव, पति पर हत्या का शक, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

27 मई 2019

बंदरों के हमले में महिला की छत से गिरकर मौत
Budaun

बंदरों के हमले में महिला की छत से गिरकर मौत

27 मई 2019

Cricket News

क्या वाकई सड़क हादसे में मारे गए सनथ जयसूर्या, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही खबर

27 मई 2019

सनथ जयसूर्या
सनथ जयसूर्या
वायरल हो रहे ट्वीट
सनथ जयसूर्या
Cricket News

क्या वाकई सड़क हादसे में मारे गए सनथ जयसूर्या, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही खबर

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
delhi police delhi police robbery pistel
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रचंड बहुमत के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या जातिवाद के खत्म होने का प्रमाण है नरेंद्र मोदी को मिली प्रचंड जीत?

27 मई 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल ने कहा था- लुट जाएगी कांग्रेस की पूंजी, खाली हाथ रह जाएगी पार्टी

27 मई 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाईक के ट्रस्ट, निजी खातों में अज्ञात ‘हितैषियों’ ने भेजे करोड़ों रुपये : ईडी

27 मई 2019

संसद का सेंट्रल हॉल
India News

संसद में 26 फीसदी दागी बढ़े और 7 फीसदी करोड़पति

26 मई 2019

भाजपा
India News

अंदेशे खारिज कर भाजपा पूर्वोत्तर में और मजबूत 

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
meghalaya high court
India News

मेघालय हाईकोर्ट ने विवादास्पद ‘हिंदू राष्ट्र’ फैसले को बदला

26 मई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

मध्य प्रदेश की घटना पर उमर बोले- इब्तिदा-ए-इश्क है रोता है क्या, आगे-आगे देखिए होता है क्या

26 मई 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर के नाम पर इन 12 फिल्मों ने दर्शकों को लगाया चूना, बनीं धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की 'कलंक'

25 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

गोरक्षा के नाम पर तीन लोगों की पिटाई, ओवैसी बोले- नए भारत में आपका स्वागत है

25 मई 2019

इमैनुएल मैक्रों-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति ने दी पीएम मोदी को बधाई, कहा- मिलकर काम करना रखेंगे जारी

25 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विधवा-अविवाहित को गर्भपात के अधिकार पर सुनवाई कल

अविवाहित युवतियों और विधवाओं को कानूनी रूप से गर्भपात की अनुमति और आपात स्थिति में गर्भपात की सीमा 20 सप्ताह से बढ़ाकर 24 या 26 सप्ताह करने की मांग लेकर हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है।

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश वाल्मीकि
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सांसद कमलेश वाल्मीकि की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, कमरे में पड़ा था शव

27 मई 2019

मनोज तिवारी और अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अगले साल फरवरी में एक फिल्म आएगी 'एक था केजरीवाल':  मनोज तिवारी

27 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शादी का झांसा देकर महिला इंजीनियर से दुष्कर्म 

27 मई 2019

कार में बैठी दुल्हन, हमले में घायल युवक और क्षतिग्रस्त कार का शीशा
Delhi NCR

मेकअप कराकर लौट रहीं दुल्हनों की कार पर हमला, विरोध करने पर तोड़फोड़, चार लोग घायल

27 मई 2019

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सूरत की आग से सबक लेते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने दिया आदेश, शहर के सभी कोचिंग सेंटरों की हो जांच

27 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था, थाने की इमारत से गिरकर संदिग्ध हालात में मौत 

27 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: रेस्तरां में घुसकर मैनेजर को मारी गोलियां, मालिक बाल-बाल बचा, मची अफरातफरी

27 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी सरकार करेगी पांच लाख शिक्षकों की भर्ती, नई शिक्षा नीति 31 मई को जारी

26 मई 2019

बवाना थाना
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः थाने की बालकनी से गिरकर शख्स की संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत, ये है पुलिस का दावा

27 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में सिंगर उषा उत्थुप ने खोले अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई राज

द कपिल शर्मा शो में पहुंचे गायक सुदेश भोसले और उषा उत्थुप।इस शो में उषा ने कई राज से पर्दा उठाये और साथ ही अपने संघर्ष की कहानी भी बताई।उन्होने कहा कि एक पत्रकार ने उन्हे भूत तक कह दिया था।

27 मई 2019

अजय देवगन 2:50

वीरू देवगन का निधन, अजय देवगन को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स

27 मई 2019

रामाबाई 1:08

मध्य प्रदेश: बीएसपी विधायक ने लगाया भाजपा पर ये आरोप

27 मई 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:23

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का राम मंदिर पर अल्टीमेटम!

27 मई 2019

वीरू देवगन, अजय देवगन 2:45

वीरू देवगन के निधन की खबर सुनते ही अजय देवगन के घर पहुंचे सनी, शाहरुख समेत ये सितारे

27 मई 2019

Related

पुल (सांकेतिक पुल)
Delhi NCR

2020 में घट जाएगी फरीदाबाद-नोएडा की दूरी, मंझावली पुल साल के अंत तक बनने का लक्ष्य

27 मई 2019

गौतम गंभीर
Delhi NCR

गौतम का केजरीवाल पर 'गंभीर' हमला, एक सीट जीतने के लिए इतना घिनौना आरोप लगा सकते हैं तो...

25 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवासियों पर गर्मी की मार, तापमान पहुंचा 41 डिग्री के पार

27 मई 2019

Haryana Police arrested a Polish national with opium and Cannabis
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: अफीम और गांजे के साथ विदेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

27 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

दिल्ली: कुकर्म के बाद 11 वर्षीय मासूम की हत्या, शव सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के नीचे फेंका

26 मई 2019

JNU Admission Test from today, 157 centers across the country first time computer based examination
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू दाखिला प्रवेश परीक्षा आज से, देशभर में 157 केंद्रों पर होगी पहली बार कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा

27 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.