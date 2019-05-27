दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया डकैत गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पकड़े गए बदमाशों में दो नाबालिग

Delhi: Police busted a robbery gang and arrested three persons and apprehended two juveniles. One country pistol, 2 live cartridge, a stolen scooter, 2 mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/AJw04DCVnK— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
अविवाहित युवतियों और विधवाओं को कानूनी रूप से गर्भपात की अनुमति और आपात स्थिति में गर्भपात की सीमा 20 सप्ताह से बढ़ाकर 24 या 26 सप्ताह करने की मांग लेकर हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है।
27 मई 2019