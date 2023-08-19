Delhi: पुलिस ने दो ड्रग तस्करों को किया गिरफ्तार, 40 करोड़ का नशीला पदार्थ बरामद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
स्पेशल सेल नॉर्दर्न रेंज की टीम ने दो प्रमुख सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर एक अंतरराज्यीय ड्रग कार्टेल का भंडाफोड़ किया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के नाम परमजीत सिंह और राज कुमार हैं। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के कब्जे से अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 40 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक कीमत की 56.055 किलो अफीम बरामद की गई है। यह जानकारी दिल्ली पुलिस ने दी है।
The team of Special Cell Northern Range has busted an interstate drug cartel by arresting two of its key members. The arrested accused persons are Paramjeet Singh and Raj Kumar. 56.055 kg of opium worth more than Rs 40 crores in the international market have been recovered from…— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
