दिल्ली पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी: दो बांग्लादेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, 10 नकली रबड़ टिकट और पासपोर्ट बरामद

दिल्ली पुलिस को स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। दक्षिणी द्वारका जिला पुलिस की टीम ने पालम इलाके से चेकिंग के दौरान दो बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से बांग्लादेश के मंत्रालयों के 10 नकली रबड़ टिकट और कई पासपोर्ट बरामद किए हैं। फिलहाल पकड़े गए बागंलादेशी नागरिकों से पूछताछ का सिलसिला जारी है।

Delhi Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the Palam area and recovered several passports and 10 fake stamps belonging to Bangladesh ministries from their possession. Further probe underway: DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan