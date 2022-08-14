दिल्ली पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी: दो बांग्लादेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, 10 नकली रबड़ टिकट और पासपोर्ट बरामद

दिल्ली पुलिस को स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। दक्षिणी द्वारका जिला पुलिस की टीम ने पालम इलाके से चेकिंग के दौरान दो बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से बांग्लादेश के मंत्रालयों के 10 नकली रबड़ टिकट और कई पासपोर्ट बरामद किए हैं। फिलहाल पकड़े गए बागंलादेशी नागरिकों से पूछताछ का सिलसिला जारी है।
पुलिस के मुताबिक, दिल्ली पुलिस ने पालम इलाके से दो बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से कई पासपोर्ट और बांग्लादेश के मंत्रालयों के 10 नकली रबड़ टिकट बरामद किए गए हैं। आगे की जांच जारी है।
Delhi Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the Palam area and recovered several passports and 10 fake stamps belonging to Bangladesh ministries from their possession. Further probe underway: DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/HRGUlnzgZ2 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.