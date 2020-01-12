सीएए: मथुरा रोड-कालिंदी कुंज मार्ग महीने भर से बंद, खुलवाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरे लोग

प्रदर्शन में आए लोगों की मांग है कि मथुरा रोड आर कालिंदी कुंज को जोड़ने वाली सड़क 13ए से बैरीकेडिंग हटा कर उसे वापस खोला जाए। मालूम हो कि नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर पिछले कई दिनों से इस सड़क को बंद रखा गया है। इससे लोगों को नोएडा-दिल्ली आने जाने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
Delhi: Protest held in Sarita Vihar demanding removal of barricades and blockage on road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement. The road is closed for past many days due to ongoing anti CAA/NRC demonstration in Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/x1RKS1mfp6— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आज सुबह हजारों की संख्या में नोएडा में रहने वाले लोगों ने मार्च निकाल कर गौरव चंदेल के लिए इंसाफ की मांग उठाई।
12 जनवरी 2020