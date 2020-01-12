शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi people protest demanding removal of barricades on Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj

सीएए: मथुरा रोड-कालिंदी कुंज मार्ग महीने भर से बंद, खुलवाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 01:31 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करते लोग
प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में हो रही हिंसक घटनाओं के बाद राजधानी की जिन सड़कों को बंद किया गया था, उन्हें लेकर अब लोगों के सब्र का बांध टूटने लगा है। रविवार को दिल्ली के सरिता विहार इलाके में भारी संख्या में जमा होकर लोगों ने सड़कों पर सामान्य आवाजाही शुरू करने की मांग उठाई। 
विज्ञापन
  प्रदर्शन में आए लोगों की मांग है कि मथुरा रोड आर कालिंदी कुंज को जोड़ने वाली सड़क 13ए से बैरीकेडिंग हटा कर उसे वापस खोला जाए। मालूम हो कि नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर पिछले कई दिनों से इस सड़क को बंद रखा गया है। इससे लोगों को नोएडा-दिल्ली आने जाने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 

इस सड़क के बंद होने के कारण दक्षिण दिल्ली व फरीदाबाद का नोएडा से संपर्क टूट गया है। दस मिनट की दूरी तय करने में लोगों को एक से डेढ़ घंटे का समय लग रहा है। दक्षिण दिल्ली, बदरपुर, फरीदाबाद के लोगों को डीएनडी, आश्रम चौक व एनएच-9 होकर नोएडा जाना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही जाम का सामना भी करना पड़ा रहा है। 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

DND Flyway
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता संशोधन कानूनः 19 दिन से टूटा हुआ है दक्षिण दिल्ली व नोएडा का संपर्क 

4 जनवरी 2020

No relief, Kalindi Kunj road still closed
Noida

नहीं मिली राहत, कालिंदी कुंज मार्ग आज भी बंद

4 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली जाना हुआ मुश्किल, नोएडा आना थोड़ा आसान, हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद से कई रास्ते बंद

27 दिसंबर 2019

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
बंद हैं कई सड़कें
Delhi

दिल्ली-नोएडा के कई रास्ते बंद, लोगों को सफर करने में हो रही परेशानी

25 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली गेट पर प्रदर्शन के उग्र होने से कई रास्ते बंद
Delhi NCR

कालिंदी कुंजः छह दिन बीते मगर कम नहीं हुई दिल्ली की दूरी

21 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा पहुंची इंडिया गेट
Delhi NCR

CAA Protest Live: प्रदर्शनकारियों से मिलने इंडिया गेट पहुंची प्रियंका, बोलीं-गरीबों के खिलाफ कानून

20 दिसंबर 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
caa protest delhi kalindi kunj
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

32 साल के शख्स ने ऐश्वर्या का बेटा होने का किया दावा, बताया लंदन में IVF से हुआ जन्म

12 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषी को आई मां की याद, तिहाड़ जेल में आखिरी बार हुई मुलाकात

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
amrish puri
Bollywood

विशेष: हिंदी सिनेमा के 'मोगैंबो' से दर्शकों को भी हो गया प्यार, ये हैं अमरीश पुरी के 10 दमदार किरदार

12 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya: फांसी की तारीख तय होते ही बदला दोषियों के परिजनों का रवैया, इन दो की फैमिली का ज्यादा खराब

12 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दूसरे दिन 'छपाक' और 'तानाजी' के कलेक्शन में 40 फीसदी का उछाल, अब रविवार पर टिकीं निगाहें

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इन लोगों को गुनहगारों की फांसी का बेसब्री से इंतजार, 'हटेगा रेपिस्ट बस्ती का ठप्पा'

12 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी को मिल चुका है राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक

12 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे से पहले भारत को लगा बड़ा झटका, हार्दिक पांड्या फिटनेस टेस्ट में फेल

12 जनवरी 2020

Amrish Puri
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड पर अमरीश पुरी ने विलेन बनकर किया था राज, इस वजह से बेटे को रखा फिल्मों से दूर

12 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

शहनाज की इस हरकत से गुस्सा हो घर में घुसे सलमान, बोले- खुद को कटरीना समझने लगी है

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गौरव चंदेल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi

नोएडा: गौरव चंदेल की हत्या के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे लोग, पैदल मार्च निकाला

आज सुबह हजारों की संख्या में नोएडा में रहने वाले लोगों ने मार्च निकाल कर गौरव चंदेल के लिए इंसाफ की मांग उठाई। 

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
kejriwal
Delhi

केजरीवाल का पहला चुनाव, जब मात्र साढ़े तीन लाख के चुनावी खर्च पर शीला दीक्षित को दी थी मात

11 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वारंट

7 जनवरी 2020

14 जनवरी को होगी क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन की सुनवाई
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषी विनय और मुकेश की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन पर 5 जजों की बेंच 14 जनवरी को करेगी सुनवाई

11 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू वीसी
India News

शानदार एकेडमिक करियर वाले हैं JNU VC एम जगदीश, लेकिन प्रशासनिक क्षमता पर उठे सवाल!

10 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान, 'जब ऊपर से ही ऑर्डर हो तो पुलिस क्या कर सकती है'

9 जनवरी 2020

किरण बेदी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi

जब किरण बेदी को घेरने के लिए केजरीवाल ने की ऐसी अचूक मोर्चाबंदी, 67 पर जाकर थमी 'आप'

8 जनवरी 2020

delhi metro services delay between noida electronic city to yamuna bank normal after hours
Delhi NCR

नोएडा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी से यमुना बैंक के बीच मेट्रो सेवा बाधित, पीक आवर में लोग परेशान

10 जनवरी 2020

शिकारियों ने नौ मोरनियों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः शिकारियों ने नौ मोरनियों की गला दबाकर की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

11 जनवरी 2020

today is last day of book fair
Delhi

मेले में आज मिलेगी बंपर छूट

12 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कोलकाता के बेलूर मठ से बोले पीएम मोदी ‘CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है’

पीएम मोदी युवा दिवस के मौके पर बेलूर मठ पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने युवाओं को संबोधित करते हुए सीएए पर भी बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि CAA नागरिकता छीनने का नहीं नागरिकता देने का कानून है।

12 जनवरी 2020

आगरा 4:15

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति प्रतियोगिता: राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह का छात्रों से संवाद

12 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 3:16

निर्भया केस: फांसी के लिए लिया गया दोषियों के गले का नाप, देखिए कैसे हो रही फांसी की तैयारी

12 जनवरी 2020

स्वामी विवेकानंद 3:07

राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस: स्वामी विवेकानंद की जयंती पर जानिए उन युवा हस्तियों को जिनका दुनिया में है डंका

11 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:47

12 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, जानिए कैसा होगा आपका दिन

11 जनवरी 2020

Related

kejriwal and manoj tiwari
Delhi

मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे को लेकर भाजपा के हाथ इतने खाली क्यों हैं?

7 जनवरी 2020

मृतक गौरव चंदेल का परिवार
Delhi

नोएडा व्यापारी हत्याकांड: 48 घंटे बीते, सीसीटीवी, सर्विलांस और पूछताछ के बावजूद पुलिस के हाथ खाली

9 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली में आचार संहिता
India News

Delhi Election 2020: क्या होती है आदर्श आचार संहिता, दिल्ली में हुई लागू

6 जनवरी 2020

Fire Shimla
Delhi NCR

एएसआई की पत्नी ने खुद को लगाई आग, 45 फीसदी झुलसी, बड़े कदम के पीछे ये है वजह

11 जनवरी 2020

Subhash Chopra and Kirti Azad
Delhi

आरएसएस और पीके की टीम को मात देंगे 'कीर्ति सेना' के सात हजार वालंटियर, पढ़ें कैसे करेंगे काम

8 जनवरी 2020

मोदी बनाम केजरीवाल
Delhi

इस बार दिल्ली चुनाव से गायब हो गए वे मुद्दे, जो पड़े थे शीला सरकार पर भारी

10 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited