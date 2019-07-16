शहर चुनें

जनता की चल-अचल संपत्ति आधार से लिंक होगी या नहीं, कोर्ट ने मांगा केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 12:19 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court - फोटो : PTI
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार को नोटिस जारी करते हुए एक याचिका पर जवाब मांगा है। इस याचिका में मांग की गई है कि अदालत दोनों सरकारों को निर्देश दे कि जनता की चल और अचल संपत्ति को आधार कार्ड से जोड़ा जाए। जिससे भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करने, कालाधन बनने से रोकने और बेनामी हस्तांरण रोकने में मदद मिल सके।
अदालत ने इस याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए जहां केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब मांगा है, वहीं मामले की सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 15 अक्तूबर तय की है।



वहीं एक अन्य याचिका में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने चुनाव में नागरिकों की अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए और नकली, मनगढ़ंत और जाली वोटों को रोकने के लिए आधार आधारित चुनाव मतदान प्रणाली को लागू करने की मांग वाली याचिका का निस्तारण कर दिया है।

कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से 8 सप्ताह के भीतर कानून के अनुसार प्रतिनिधित्व का फैसला करने को कहा है।


 

delhi high court aadhaar card benami transaction act corruption
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। स्पेशल सेल ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के श्रीनगर से एक आतंकी को गिरफ्तार किया है। स्पेशल सेल द्वारा गिरफ्तार आतंकी की पहचान जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादी बसीर अहमद के रूप में हुई है। 

