जनता की चल-अचल संपत्ति आधार से लिंक होगी या नहीं, कोर्ट ने मांगा केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre&Delhi Govt & sought reply on a petition seeking direction to Centre&Delhi Govt to link movable & immovable property documents of citizens with Aadhaar no. to curb corruption,black money generation&benami transaction. Next hearing on 15 Oct

Delhi HC disposed of a petition seeking implementation of Aadhaar Based Election Voting System to ensure maximum participation of citizens in election & to curtail fake,fabricated & duplicate votes.Court has asked EC to decide on representation in accordance to law within 8 weeks