जनता की चल-अचल संपत्ति आधार से लिंक होगी या नहीं, कोर्ट ने मांगा केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre&Delhi Govt & sought reply on a petition seeking direction to Centre&Delhi Govt to link movable & immovable property documents of citizens with Aadhaar no. to curb corruption,black money generation&benami transaction. Next hearing on 15 Oct pic.twitter.com/MBTSSZYp9I— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
Delhi HC disposed of a petition seeking implementation of Aadhaar Based Election Voting System to ensure maximum participation of citizens in election & to curtail fake,fabricated & duplicate votes.Court has asked EC to decide on representation in accordance to law within 8 weeks pic.twitter.com/aWNeNdp1M5— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। स्पेशल सेल ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के श्रीनगर से एक आतंकी को गिरफ्तार किया है। स्पेशल सेल द्वारा गिरफ्तार आतंकी की पहचान जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादी बसीर अहमद के रूप में हुई है।
16 जुलाई 2019