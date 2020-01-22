Delhi election 2020: शाहीन बाग पर मनोज तिवारी का ट्वीट, कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची

LiveDelhi election 2020: शाहीन बाग पर मनोज तिवारी का ट्वीट, कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची
39 दिन हो गए शहीन बाग के कारण यातायात ठप्प, लाखों लोग परेशान— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 22, 2020
•बच्चे परीक्षा के समय भी २-२ घंटे सड़कों पे बर्बाद कर रहे है
•ऑफ़िस जाने वालों को परेशानी
•व्यापारियों को नुक़सान
क्या ये जायज़ हैं?@ArvindKejriwal & @RahulGandhi
Congress has released list of party's star campaigners for #DelhiElections2020. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha also in the list, besides interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra&ex-PM Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/IWylv7OvUu— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में भूमि नामांतरण के नाम पर सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक से चार हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेते हुए पटवारी राजेश धात्रक को मंगलवार को लोकायुक्त पुलिस इंदौर ने उसी के घर में पकड़ लिया।
22 जनवरी 2020