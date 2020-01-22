शहर चुनें

Live

Delhi election 2020: शाहीन बाग पर मनोज तिवारी का ट्वीट, कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 11:58 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live updates AAP BJP Congress news
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मैदान में उतरने वाली सभी पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों ने अपना नामांकन भर दिया है। घंटों के इंतजार के बाद मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी पर्चा भरा। इसके बाद से दिल्ली में चुनावी हलचल तेज हो गई है। सभी ने वोटरों को अपने खेमे में करने की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में आपके लिए दिल्ली की हर छोटी बड़ी खबरों से अपडेट रहना जरूरी है। यहां पढ़ें दिल्ली में चुनावी हलचल की हर खबर-
लाइव अपडेट

10:49 AM, 22-Jan-2020

मनोज तिवारी ने किया ट्वीट

भाजपा के दिल्ली प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन को लेकर ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी और अरविंद केजरीवाल से पूछा है कि शहीन बाग के कारण 39 दिनों से यातायात ठप्प है। लाखों लोग परेशान हैं। 

बच्चे परीक्षा के समय भी दो-दो घंटे सड़कों पर बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। ऑफिस जाने वालों को परेशानी हो रही है। व्यापारियों को नुकसान हो रहा है। क्या ये सब जायज है?
 

 
10:22 AM, 22-Jan-2020

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: शाहीन बाग पर मनोज तिवारी का ट्वीट, कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची

कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की लिस्ट

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए बुधवार सुबह कांग्रेस ने अपने स्टार प्रचारकों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इसमें सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के नाम शामिल हैं। इनके अलावा पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, शशि थरूर, नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा भी कांग्रेस के स्टार प्रचारक होंगे।  
 

 
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
