Delhi Election 2020 : मोहल्ला क्लिनिक को लेकर ट्वीटर पर भिड़े केजरीवाल- अमित मालवीय  

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 01:37 PM IST
kejriwal
kejriwal - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली में चुनावी हलचल ट्विटर पर भी जारी है। ऐसा लग रहा है कि लग रहा है कि चुनाव दो जगहों पर चल रहा है एक जनता के बीच, दूसरा सोशल मीडिया पर। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीटर पर एक अखबार का फोटो शेयर करते हुए भाजपा पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा भाजपा द्वारा जारी किए गए मोहल्ला क्लिनिक के वीडियो फर्जी हैं। 
उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने एक बार फिर फर्जी वीडियो जारी कर दिल्ली के लोगों का मज़ाक उड़ाया है। दिल्लीवालों ने मेहनत कर के 450 वर्ल्ड क्लास मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाए। पूरी दुनिया में दिल्ली का नाम रोशन किया। आज मीडिया की जांच में भाजपा का झूठ पकड़ा गया। दिल्ली के लोग मोहल्ला क्लिनिक से बेहद खुश है।
 

इस पर जवाब देते हुए भाजपा सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने एक वीडियो जारी किया। उन्होंने कहा अपनी वर्ल्ड क्लास मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का हाल देखिए, केजरीवाल जी...। इससे पहले कंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी केजरीवाल पर हमला बोला था। 
delhi assembly elections 2020 delhi elecion 2020 delhi election
