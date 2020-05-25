Coronavirus in Delhi : ईद के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद बंद, एयरपोर्ट पर खुली दुकानें

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
Delhi: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/2ijyFEL7Xy— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
Delhi: Jama Masjid to remain closed for devotees today on #EidAlFitr amid the 4th phase of #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/PLTHjsjkxY— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
