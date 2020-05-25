Coronavirus in Delhi : ईद के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद बंद, एयरपोर्ट पर खुली दुकानें

सार दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 508 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ संख्या बढ़कर 13418 हो गई है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार अबतक 6540 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं, जबकि 6617 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस से अबतक 261 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।



विज्ञापन

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Delhi: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/2ijyFEL7Xy — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Delhi: Jama Masjid to remain closed for devotees today on #EidAlFitr amid the 4th phase of #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/PLTHjsjkxY — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

दिल्ली-भुवनेश्वर फ्लाइट में जाने वाले यात्रियों की थर्मल गन से जांच करते एयरपोर्ट कर्मी।इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर आज से घरेलू उड़ाने शुरू हो गई हैं। इसी के चलते टर्मिनल -3 पर खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थ और खुदरा बिक्री की दुकानें खुली।ईद उल फितर के मौके पर कोरोना वायरस के चलते दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद बंद रहेगी।