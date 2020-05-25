शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in Delhi : ईद के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद बंद, एयरपोर्ट पर खुली दुकानें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 09:03 AM IST
ईद के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद बंद
ईद के मौके पर जामा मस्जिद बंद - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 508 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ संख्या बढ़कर 13418 हो गई है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार अबतक 6540 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं, जबकि 6617 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस से अबतक 261 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।  
 

सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम 
दिल्ली-भुवनेश्वर फ्लाइट में जाने वाले यात्रियों की थर्मल गन से जांच करते एयरपोर्ट कर्मी।


टर्मिनल-3 पर खुली दुकानें 
 

इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर आज से घरेलू उड़ाने शुरू हो गई हैं। इसी के चलते टर्मिनल -3 पर खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थ और खुदरा बिक्री की दुकानें खुली।


जामा मस्जिद बंद 
 

ईद उल फितर के मौके पर कोरोना वायरस के चलते दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद बंद रहेगी।
coronavirus in india corona virus in delhi

