दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 4266 नए मामले आए सामने, 21 लोगों की मौत

Delhi reports 4,266 new #COVID19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754 recovered/discharged/migrated. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/rXhJZTvnJA