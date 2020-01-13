शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी ने पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी को लेकर दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 09:56 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी
कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में पिछले कई दिनों से प्रदर्शन जारी है। इन प्रदर्शनों में सिर्फ छात्र ही नहीं नेता भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। वहीं, सोमवार को कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर दिए बयान को लेकर सफाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि 'मोदी जी' सभी के नेता हैं और उन्हें हमारे लिए घृणा नहीं करनी चाहिए। मोदी आदिवासियों, दलितों, अल्पसंख्यकों पर विचार नहीं करते हैं और ऐसे कानून ला रह हैं जो लोगों को परेशान करने वाला है। 
उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री को लेकर कहा कि जो पत्नी का नहीं हुआ वो देश का क्या होगा? जनता उनसे कुछ अच्छे कामों की अपेक्षा करती है। मैं नहीं समझता कि मैंने कुछ गलत कहा है। भाजपा सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी को गालियां देती है। मैं कभी गाली नहीं देता। मैंने कहा था कि जनता क्या सुनना चाहती है। 
 
बता दें कि संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ जामिया के शाहीनबाग इलाके में पिछले काफी दिनों से लोग विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान महिलाएं, बच्चे भी सड़कों पर जमे हुए हैं। विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते जामिया इलाके में कई रास्ते भी ब्लॉक हैं। जिसकी वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
