कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी ने पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी को लेकर दी सफाई

Irfan Ansari,Congress on his remark for PM Modi,made while speaking to protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia today: I'd said Modi ji is everyone's leader&he shouldn't harbour hatred for us. He doesn't consider tribals,Dalits, minorities&is bringing laws which distresses people.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/jrvxWCwp9C

Irfan Ansari, Congress: I said "jo apni patni ka nahi hua wo desh ka kya hoga?"&people shouldn't expect him to do any good now. I don't think I said anything wrong. BJP used to hurl abuses at Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi. I didn't hurl abuses. I said what people wanted to hear.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/asymTWuqfR