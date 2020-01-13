कांग्रेस नेता इरफान अंसारी ने पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी को लेकर दी सफाई

Irfan Ansari,Congress on his remark for PM Modi,made while speaking to protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia today: I'd said Modi ji is everyone's leader&he shouldn't harbour hatred for us. He doesn't consider tribals,Dalits, minorities&is bringing laws which distresses people.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/jrvxWCwp9C— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
Irfan Ansari, Congress: I said "jo apni patni ka nahi hua wo desh ka kya hoga?"&people shouldn't expect him to do any good now. I don't think I said anything wrong. BJP used to hurl abuses at Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi. I didn't hurl abuses. I said what people wanted to hear.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/asymTWuqfR— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन में अल्पसंख्यक हिंदू शरणार्थी सड़क पर उतरेंगे।
13 जनवरी 2020