नड्डा का सिसोदिया पर वार, अब हम पूछते हैं कि तुम्हारा शाहीन बाग से क्या रिश्ता है?

BJP President JP Nadda: Manish Sisodia ne bola Amit Shah ji ko ki Sharjeel Imam ko 24 ghante ke andar giraftar karna chahiye nahi toh BJP ke saath uska sambandh batayein. Ab Sharjeel ko giraftaar kar liya hai, ab hum tumse puchte hain ki tumhara Shaheen Bagh se kya rishta hai? pic.twitter.com/oH4mQxnu95— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) को दिल्ली स्थित शाहीन बाग में एक महीने से ज्यादा समय से लोगों का प्रदर्शन जारी है। इस प्रदर्शन में बच्चे, बूढ़े, महिलाओं के अलावा विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों के छात्रों और विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेता भी शामिल हो रहे हैं।
28 जनवरी 2020