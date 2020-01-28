शहर चुनें

नड्डा का सिसोदिया पर वार, अब हम पूछते हैं कि तुम्हारा शाहीन बाग से क्या रिश्ता है?

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 07:51 PM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने दिल्ली के हरि नगर में कहा कि आठ फरवरी को, दिल्ली के लोगों को वोट देने जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हरि नगर निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा को जिताकर विधानसभा भेजें और आयुष्मान भारत योजना का लाभ उठाएं।
जेपी नड्डा ने दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया पर हमला करते हुए कहा- मनीष सिसोदिया ने अमित शाह जी से कहा कि शरजील इमाम को 24 घंटे के अंदर गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए नहीं तो भाजपा के साथ उसका संबंध बताएं। अब शरजील को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, अब हम तुमसे पूछते हैं कि तुम्हारा शाहीन बाग से क्या रिश्ता है?
 
bjp jp nadda manish sisodia delhi assembly election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election 2020
