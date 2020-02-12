दिल्लीः आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक नरेश यादव पर जानलेवा हमला, एक कार्यकर्ता की मौत

जानकारी के अनुसार इस हमले में आप के कार्यकर्ता अशोक मान की मौत हो गई। इस हमले में एक अन्य कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गया। नरेश पर गोलियों से हमला उस वक्त हुआ जब वह चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद मंदिर से वापस लौट रहे थे।
Delhi: Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while he was coming back from temple. One party volunteer lost his life while another has been injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/QdpM5wPfQt— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक फिलहाल मनीष सिसोदिया करीब 1400 वोटों से पीछे चल रहे हैं। सिसोदिया के खाते में अबतक 13844 वोट हैं, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी के रविंद्र नेगी को 15271 वोट मिले हैं।
11 फरवरी 2020