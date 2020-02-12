शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक नरेश यादव पर जानलेवा हमला, एक कार्यकर्ता की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 01:40 AM IST
नरेश यादव
नरेश यादव - फोटो : Social Media
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के महरौली विधायक नरेश यादव के काफिले पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक जब यादव मंदिर से वापस आ रहे थे, उनके काफिले पर हमला किया गया।  जानकारी के अनुसार इस हमले में आप के कार्यकर्ता अशोक मान की मौत हो गई। इस हमले में एक अन्य कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गया। नरेश पर गोलियों से हमला उस वक्त हुआ जब वह चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद मंदिर से वापस लौट रहे थे।
हमले को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर हमला किया है। संजय ने कहा कि महरौली विधायक नरेश यादव के काफिले पर हमला, अशोक मान की सरेआम हत्या, ये है दिल्ली में कानून का राज, मंदिर से दर्शन करके लौट रहे थे नरेश यादव।

आपको बता दें कि महरौली विधानसभा सीट पर आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के प्रत्याशी नरेश यादव ने अपनी निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी बीजेपी की कुसुम खत्री को 18161 वोट से हराकर जीत हासिल की है। 
attack on aap mla mehrauli mla delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election naresh yadav
