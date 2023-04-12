Corona Update: राजधानी में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1149 मामले आए सामने, 677 ठीक हुए और एक की हुई मौत

दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। राजधानी पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1149 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं, 677 मरीज ठीक हुए और एक की मौत हुई है। वहीं, मंगलवार की तुलना में संक्रमण दर में कमी देखने को मिली है।

Delhi reports 1149 #COVID19 cases, 677 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.