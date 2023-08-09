Uttarakhand Weather: चार जिलों में भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट, नदी किनारे रहने वालों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उत्तराखंड के चार जिलों में मौसम विभाग ने अत्यधिक भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है। मौसम विभाग के निदेशक विक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि अगले 24 घंटे में नैनीताल, चंपावत, उधम सिंह नगर और पौड़ी में भारी से अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा की आशंका है।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Red alert has been issued in the state. Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri are expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall conditions. All the activities are taking place in a short duration. We are seeing severe thunderstorms in just… pic.twitter.com/A1q89yQFM8— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2023
