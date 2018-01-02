बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड में हजारों डॉक्टर आज करेंगे कार्य बहिष्कार
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) से जुड़े प्रदेश के 2500 प्राइवेट डॉक्टर नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन बिल (एनएमसी) के विरोध में आज सुबह छह बजे से 12 घंटे तक कार्य बहिष्कार करेंगे। आईएमए के प्रदेश महासचिव डीडी चौधरी ने कहा कि ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रहेंगी, लेकिन मरीजों के हितों को देखते हुए इमरजेंसी और भर्ती मरीजों की सेवाओं पर असर नहीं पड़ने दिया जाएगा।
आईएमए के राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लिए गए फैसले के तहत प्रदेश के डॉक्टरों ने भी काम नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। आईएमए के प्रदेश महासचिव डीडी चौधरी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन बिल में आयुर्वेेदिक डॉक्टरों को शामिल करने का प्रयास कर रही है, जिसका पुरजोर विरोध किया जाएगा।
उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों को खूब मनमानी का अधिकार दिया जा रहा है। केंद्र के इस फैसले से प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेज मनमाने ढंग से सीटें बढ़ाने के साथ ही फीस वसूल सकेंगे। इससे देशभर में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं लड़खड़ा जाएंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि आईएमए के आह्वान पर प्रदेश के लगभग ढाई हजार डॉक्टर ओपीडी से पूरी तरह अलग रहेंगे। फिलहाल एक दिन के कार्य बहिष्कार का निर्णय लिया गया है, लेकिन अगर मांगों पर सकारात्मक रवैया नहीं अपनाया गया तो आंदोलन को और तेज किया जाएगा।
सरकारी अस्पतालों पर रहेगा दबाव
प्रदेश में निजी डॉक्टरों के कार्य बहिष्कार के चलते आज सरकारी अस्पतालों पर मरीजों का दबाव रहेगा। बता दें कि कुछ सरकारी अस्पतालों पर पहले ही मरीजों का कई गुना अधिक दबाव है। ऐसे में इन अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं लड़खड़ा सकती हैं।
